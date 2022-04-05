3,974 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,551. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

