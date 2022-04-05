403,988 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 403,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

