464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Trading 0.3% Higher

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$147.09 and last traded at C$144.58. 4,587,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average session volume of 301,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.10.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.58.
464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGU)
Featured Articles
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.