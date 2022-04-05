4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.