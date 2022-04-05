$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,153,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 94,162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 9,030,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

