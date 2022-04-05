50,700 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

