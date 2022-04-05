53,044 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

