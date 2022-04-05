$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to announce $55.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Semrush reported sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Semrush stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 152,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Semrush has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

