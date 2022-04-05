55,468 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

