5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Trading Up 1.1%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FPLSF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.24.
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
