$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will report $6.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE:V traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,519,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,504. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $435.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

