$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce $64.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $65.72 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $440.30 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRC.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
