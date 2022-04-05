6,468 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ventas by 508.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

