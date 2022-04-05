669 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 150.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

