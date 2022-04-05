6,753 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,131 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

PINS stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

