$684.70 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $684.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $685.40 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

