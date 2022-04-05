7,059 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 852,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,900,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

