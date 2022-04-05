$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will report sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $113.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

