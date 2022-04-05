99,771 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

