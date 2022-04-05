A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,851,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 45,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,404. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

