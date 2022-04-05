A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 479,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

