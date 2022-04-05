AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given New SEK 145 Price Target at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.52.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
