ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 34 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

