Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Insider Acquires £43,611.32 in Stock

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) insider Mara G. Aspinall purchased 3,037 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($57,195.17).

ABC traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,435.85 ($18.83). The company had a trading volume of 177,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,779. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 755.79. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($15.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,287.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,477.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

