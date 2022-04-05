ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

