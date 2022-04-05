Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

