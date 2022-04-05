Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.
Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.