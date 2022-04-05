Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.