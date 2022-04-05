Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

