Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. Accolade has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

