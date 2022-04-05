Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.