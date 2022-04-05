Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 7,635 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.46% of Autoscope Technologies worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AATC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

