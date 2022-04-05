Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

