ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a current ratio of 161.95. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.