Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.56. 7,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,892,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

