Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 7,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 243,959 shares.The stock last traded at $173.56 and had previously closed at $185.07.

The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

