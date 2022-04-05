Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

ADGI opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,138,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.