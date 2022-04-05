ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.44. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 464 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

