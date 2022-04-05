Addison Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

