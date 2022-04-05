Addison Advisors LLC Buys 434 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,616.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,712,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,953,309. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $686.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

