Addison Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. 4,787,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

