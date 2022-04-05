Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $18.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.99 and a 200-day moving average of $530.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

