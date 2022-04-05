Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. 739,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

