Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

