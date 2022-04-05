Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.53.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

