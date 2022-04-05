Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADXS opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Advaxis during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

