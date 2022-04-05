AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 80,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,846. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.38. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

