AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,385. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

