AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MCRI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

