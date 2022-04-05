AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

QSR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

