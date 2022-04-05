AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 2,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $483.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

